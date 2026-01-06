Beacon hospital completes expansion

South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System has wrapped a 15,000-square-foot, two-story expansion at Beacon Granger (Ind.) Hospital to grow its outpatient services footprint.

The $11.9 million expansion, which took around one year, adds services like rheumatology and infusion, laboratory and outpatient therapies like physical, occupational and speech, according to a Jan. 6 news release shared with Becker’s.

The first floor comprises a rheumatology clinic and infusion center with infusion bays and exam rooms, support space for patients needing specialty medications and infusion therapy for certain connective tissue disorders and a pharmacy.

The outpatient rehabilitation center is located on the second floor, and specializes in treating Parkinson’s disease, stroke, spinal cord injuries, balance and vestibular disorders, concussion and amputation.

Beacon Granger Hospital has expanded twice since opening in 2019, the release said. The hospital completed a $4.8 million expansion in mid-2022.