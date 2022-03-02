49 Florida hospitals rebranding to reflect HCA affiliation

On March 3, HCA Healthcare will rename and rebrand 49 hospitals and hundreds of other care sites in Florida in order to unite affiliated HCA health systems and hospitals under one shared brand.

HCA Florida Healthcare will connect 11,000 physicians and 77,000 colleagues serving their communities at 49 hospital campuses, 350 physician practices and freestanding emergency rooms and more than 50 urgent care centers. New facility names will reflect HCA ownership.

In a press release shared with Becker's, the Nashville, Tenn.-based health system said under the comprehensive and connected healthcare system, HCA Florida Healthcare aims to improve quality, expand patient access to care, address ongoing nursing shortages, respond during times of disaster, advance diversity in healthcare and fund and collaborate with nonprofit organizations to address high-priority community needs.

Here is a list of hospitals and providers undergoing the massive rebrand.