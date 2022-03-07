Oklahoma hospital names permanent CEO

Shawn Howard has been named CEO of ​​McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center after serving as interim CEO since January, McAlester News-Capital reported March 4.

Mr. Howard will now permanently lead the 149-bed hospital with more than 800 employees. It serves eight counties, but Mr. Howard believes it will continue to grow. He wants to focus on expanding telehealth services and building community partnerships.

"Mr. Howard has served the hospital in various capacities over time and is well prepared for this important role," said Mary Shannon, chairman of the hospital's board of trustees. "His knowledge of the institution, demonstrated leadership, strong character, and creative energy makes us eager to see continuing forward progress in the provision of high quality healthcare in the southeast region of Oklahoma."