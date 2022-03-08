Prime hospital in Texas welcomes new CEO

Candi Constantine-Castillo, MSN, RN, is the new CEO of Prime Healthcare's Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center.

Ms. Constantine-Castillo brings more than three decades of administrative and clinical operations experience to the role, according to the hospital website.

Over her career, she's served as hospital administrator for Dolly Vinsant Memorial Hospital in San Benito, Texas, and system chief nursing officer for Edinburg-based South Texas Health System. She also has served as a facilitator and program lead for the post-graduate Executive Healthcare Leadership certificate program at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.

Ms. Constantine-Castillo told the Valley Morning Star her latest role at Harlingen Medical Center is "like coming home" since she served as the hospital's education coordinator 20 years ago.

"Harlingen Medical Center is actually in the city that I live in," she said in her interview with the newspaper. "The opportunity was presented and it's just a wonderful culture at the hospital. It's based on quality, and it's just a wonderful, wonderful opportunity."

Harlingen Medical Center is part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, which operates 45 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient locations across 14 states.