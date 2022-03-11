Tenet hospital in California names COO

Michael Keleman was named COO of Tenet Healthcare's Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Mr. Keleman previously was chief strategy officer for Tenet's Central Coast market, which includes Sierra Vista Regional and Templeton, Calif.-based Twin Cities Community Hospital, according to a March 11 news release. He also served as director of network development for the joint venture between Tenet's San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health.

Mr. Keleman succeeds Eleze Armstrong, who recently became CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.), according to the release.