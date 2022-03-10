CEO parts ways with Kentucky hospital

Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs, Ky., has parted ways with CEO Pat Branco.

"The hospital board of directors and Pat have mutually agreed to terminate our employment relationship," board Chairperson Neal Dalton said in a statement. "Pat has done many good things for the hospital over the past couple of years, especially during a most difficult time of dealing with COVID and all the issues that resulted from the pandemic. On behalf of the board, we thank Pat for his service and wish him nothing but the best."

Mr. Branco said he is retiring.

"I wanted to express my deep gratitude to the staff of Russell County Hospital, especially the incredible physicians and providers for the support they provided me during the challenges we faced with COVID and other issues," he said in the statement. "I have met some incredible people at the hospital and the community, and I wish God’s blessing on each of them. I thank the board for the opportunity to serve. I was deeply honored."

The board met March 9 and authorized Mr. Dalton to arrange a severance package for Mr. Branco, according to radio station WJRS.

Mr. Branco had helmed Russell County Hospital since 2020. Before that, he was CEO of Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, N.D.

The board of Russell County Hospital did not act March 9 after discussing an interim CEO but is scheduled to meet again March 11, according to WJRS.