Gouverneur Hospital names new president

Jeremy Slaga was named president of Gouverneur (N.Y.) Hospital.

Mr. Slaga is chief administrative officer of Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health and will remain in that role, according to a March 2 news release. He also will continue to serve as an internal adviser for St. Lawrence Health on legal, government and accreditation affairs.

Gouverneur Hospital is part of St. Lawrence Health, which is an affiliate of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

Before joining St. Lawrence Health in 2019, Mr. Slaga was associate vice president of development, operations and strategy for UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg, Pa., according to the release.