Beebe Healthcare names interim CMO

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has selected John Rodis, MD, as its interim chief medical officer.

Dr. Rodis, an obstetrics and gynecology physician, will also serve as interim vice president of medical affairs, the health system said March 4. He has more than 15 years of senior leadership experience in healthcare. Most recently, he served as president of Saint Francis Medical Center, part of Trinity Health of New England in Hartford, Conn.

"John's experience and expertise will be a welcome addition to an already talented and thoughtful executive staff at Beebe Healthcare. He has helped organizations grow in terms of services and staff throughout his career with a focus on quality and safety," said David Tam, MD, president and CEO of the health system.

Dr. Rodis earned his medical degree at Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Mexico and completed his OB-GYN residency at Saint Joseph's University Medical Center in Patterson, N.J.