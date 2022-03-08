Catholic Health names chief transformation officer

Catholic Health has named Joseph Lamantia executive vice president and chief transformation officer, a newly created role at the Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based system.

In his new position, Mr. Lamantia will provide administrative oversight of all clinical service lines, ambulatory centers, population health initiatives, shared risk relationships and business development, according to a March 7 news release.

Mr. Lamantia most recently served as senior vice president of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's eastern region.