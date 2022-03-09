Florida health system CEO resigns

Jason Barrett resigned as president and CEO of St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+, a position he has held since May 2018.

The nonprofit system on March 8 said Mr. Barrett "made the decision to resign from the organization to pursue other opportunities." His tenure as president and CEO was but one chapter of his 19 years with Flagler Health+, which was known as Flagler Hospital before its 2019 rebrand. Mr. Barrett previously served as chief administrative officer, chief integration officer, COO, senior vice president and vice president of operations, according to his LinkedIn.

Flagler Health+ named Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Carlton DeVooght as interim president and CEO.

Flagler Health+ includes a 335-bed hospital, an accountable care organization called First Coast Health Alliance, two outpatient surgery centers, nine primary care offices and three urgent care centers, among other care settings.