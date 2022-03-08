Sanford Health hires former Highmark exec as 1st chief digital officer

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health on March 8 named Jared Antczak as its first chief digital officer.

Mr. Antczak joined Sanford from Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, where he served as vice president and head of digital product, according to a news release. Before Highmark, he served in digital leadership roles at Murray, Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

At Sanford, Mr. Antczak will be tasked with leading the system's digital strategy and providing oversight for digital initiatives.

"Jared is an accomplished executive with a unique blend of digital solutions expertise and a consumer-centric vision," Nathan Peterson, Sanford's chief strategy and development officer, said in the release. "He is well-positioned to lead Sanford's digital strategy to continuously improve engagement with and access for the patients and residents we serve, while also supporting caregivers across our system with new tools for greater efficiency and effectiveness."