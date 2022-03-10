Ohio hospital names CMO

University Hospitals Parma (Ohio) Medical Center has selected Christopher Dussel, MD, as chief medical officer, the Record-Courier reported March 9.

Dr. Dussel, a practicing emergency medicine physician, has served as the hospital's associate chief medical officer over the last year. James Hill, MD, who previously held the dual role of CMO and chief operating officer, will transition into chief operating officer.

Since June 2019, Dr. Dussel has served as medical director of emergency medical services at UH Parma. He joined University Hospitals from Summa Health System in Akron, Ohio, where he held various leadership roles, including as vice chair of the department of emergency medicine.

Dr. Dussel earned his medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.