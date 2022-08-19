34 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 15:

1. Holly Weber-Johnson, MSN, was named chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

2. Thomas Rohs, MD will lead four Ascension Michigan hospitals as its southwest region president and CEO.

3. Dennis Johnson will become president and CEO of Hickory, N.C.-based Catawba Valley Health System, effective Nov. 14.

4. Emily Sedgwick, MD, was named president and CEO of University Medical Center New Orleans.

5. Todd Blanchard will become Hattiesberg, Miss.-based Merit Health Wesley's new CEO on Sept. 19.

6. Jaymie Heard, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Ashland, Ky.-based King's Daughters Medical Center.

7. Meagan Weber was named CEO of Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital.

8. Dustin Thomas was named CFO of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care.

9. Rodemil Fuentes was named COO of CareWell Health Medical Center in East Orange, N.J.

10. Michelle Joy was named president and CEO of Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, Nev.

11. Wayne Reid was named CEO of Salem (Mo.) Memorial Hospital District.

12. Scott Leighty is the new executive vice president and chief health system officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

13. Vicki Gulczewski was named CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

14. Tommye Austin, PhD, RN, was named senior vice president of patient care systems and chief nursing executive of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare.

15. Jennifer Doll was named senior vice president and CFO of Portland, Ore.-based OHSU Health.

16. Matthew Merrifield was named CEO of Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers.

17. Rebecca Segal was named CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.

18. Adelane Kelly was named CFO of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell.

19. Kyle Stepp was named assistant CEO of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.

20. Kofi Cash was named COO of University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital.

21. Maia Hightower, MD, was named executive vice president and chief data technology officer of University of Chicago Medicine.

22. Steven Hankins was named COO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colo.

23. Nana Deeb was named CEO of Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

24. Joshua Glandorf was named CIO of University of California San Diego Health.

25. Richard Fogel, MD, was named executive vice president and chief clinical officer of St. Louis-based Ascension.

26. Josh Tinkle was named acting CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

27. Brant Oliver, PhD, was named vice president of care experience at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.

28. Mark Sparta, president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, was promoted to president of Hackensack Meridian Health's northern region.

29. Lisa Iachetti, BSN, RN, was selected as the new president and chief hospital executive of Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, N.J.

30. Ihor Sawczuk, MD, was promoted from president of Hackensack Meridian Health's northern region to president of academics, research and innovation.

31. Patricia Carroll was named president, and chief hospital executive of Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, N.J., and Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center.

32. Jason Kreitner is now senior vice president and COO of Hackensack University Medical Center.

33. Anthony Passannante, MD, was named vice president of the physician services division for Hackensack Meridian Health.

34. Frank Citara was named president and chief hospital executive of Ocean University Medical Center.