UofL Health-Jewish Hospital names COO

The University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital announced Kofi Cash as the facility's COO in an Aug. 15 press release.

Mr. Cash previously served in a dual role as vice president of operations and ethics and compliance officer at HCA Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Ga.

John Walsh, UofL-Jewish Hospital CEO, said the team is excited about Mr. Cash's leadership.

"He has a proven track record of improving clinical processes and systems that rapidly translate into best-in-class performance. His knowledge and abilities have resulted in exceptional LeapFrog grades and CMS Star Ratings, and we are proud to have his brand of leadership at UofL Health," Mr. Walsh said.

Mr. Cash is board-certified in healthcare management as a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.