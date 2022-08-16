Fauquier Health names Rebecca Segal CEO

Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health announced Rebecca Segal will be its new CEO, effective Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 11 press release from the health system.

Ms. Segal replaces interim CEO Tony Young, and she joins Fauquier from Rutherford Regional Health System in Rutherfordton, N.C., where she has served as CEO since 2017.

Steve Wojcik, Fauquier Health chair of the board of trustees, said the community is delighted to welcome Ms. Segal.

"She is a Virginia native who is familiar with our region and passionate about its health. She also is a proven leader with the skill set to lead Fauquier Health and expand the services and quality care provided to our region," Mr. Wojcik said.

Ms. Segal is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a certified professional in patient safety.