Dustin Thomas named U of Missouri Health Care CFO

Dustin Thomas has been named CFO of Columbia, Mo.-based University of Missouri Health Care.

Mr. Thomas is currently the chief analytics officer and CFO of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He will begin with MU Health Care Sept. 15.

"Dustin is a proven financial leader with a strong academic health system background," Nim Chinniah, interim chief executive officer and vice chancellor for health affairs for MU Health Care said in an Aug. 18 news release shared with Becker's. "He will be an exceptional addition to our executive team and joins a group of talented and committed leaders."

Mr. Thomas has also served as associate vice president of clinical and business intelligence for Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth, formerly known as Scottsdale Healthcare, and had various positions at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

He succeeds Kay Davis, who has been both interim and permanent CFO since 2019.