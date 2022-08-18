Missouri hospital CEO, CFO are out

Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital's board announced Aug. 17 that the hospital has new leadership, effective immediately.

Meagan Weber is now that hospital's CEO, according to an announcement posted on the hospital's Facebook page. She replaces Randy Tobler, MD, who had served as CEO since 2015, according to WGEM. No details were provided about Dr. Tobler's abrupt departure.

KMEM News reported Aug. 17 that both Dr. Tobler and Michael Brandon, the hospital's CFO, had their employment contracts terminated. Mr. Brandon's LinkedIn profile indicates he's open to job opportunities and that he stopped serving as Scotland County Hospital's CFO this month. He joined the hospital in 2011.

The critical access hospital also has a new COO. Brent Peirick stepped into the position Aug. 17. He and Ms. Weber previously served as co-COOs.

In addition to the leadership changes, the hospital board announced that the Memphis County Pharmacy would close. The pharmacy shut down at the end of business on Aug. 17.

"We have had many rapid changes this week, but the support of the community and staff of this hospital has been overwhelming for me," Ms. Weber said. "I will work hard in providing a positive and uplifting environment for our staff, patients and the community that we serve."