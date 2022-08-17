OHSU Health names Jennifer Doll new CFO

Portland, Ore.-based OHSU Health has named Jennifer Doll CFO and senior vice president, effective immediately.

Ms. Doll has been serving as interim CFO since October 2021, according to a press release shared with Becker's Aug. 16.

"Ms. Doll stands out as an exemplary leader with a deep understanding of the complex mechanisms that fund Oregon's academic health center," John Hunter, MD, CEO and executive vice president of OHSU Health, said in the release. "I am grateful for her service as interim CFO, and am confident that her expertise, along with that of the entire health care leadership team, will help us navigate these challenging times."

Prior to this position, Ms. Doll was the vice president of hospital finance for the health system. She also spent 11 years with University of Missouri Health in Columbia, Mo.

Her accomplishments include managing OHSU Health's Intergovernmental Transfer Program, supplying financial models for the system's Hillsboro (Ore.) Medical Center's new graduate medical education program and transitioning OHSU from annual budgeting to a rolling forecast model.