Steven Hankins is the new COO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colo., part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

Mr. Hankins took over the role in July after serving as COO of Cleveland Clinic's Lutheran Hospital, according to an Aug. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

He also previously served as COO and chief of staff at Evans Army Community Hospital in Fort Carson, Colo.

Intermountain is a 33-hospital health system with locations in seven states.