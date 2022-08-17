Baptist Health System names new hospital CEO

San Antonio-based Baptist Health System appointed Vicki Gulczewski as the new CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital, according to an Aug. 15 report in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Ms. Gulczewski joined Baptist Health System in 1992. She has held various leadership positions, most recently serving as COO at St. Luke's since 2015, where she oversaw the hospital's daily operations, including all support and clinical services, surgical services, neurosciences and cardiology.

Matt Stone, Baptist Health System group CEO, said that Ms. Gulczewski brings a wealth of clinical experience and operational acumen to the role during a critical time.

"She brings a unique and valuable perspective that helped steer St. Luke's forward throughout the COVID pandemic and to our current successes," Mr. Stone said.