Eastern New Mexico Medical Center names Adelane Kelly CFO and Kyle Stepp assistant CEO

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell has named Adelane Kelly as its new CFO and Kyle Stepp as its new assistant CEO.

Ms. Kelly previously served as the CFO for United Health Systems in Las Vegas and Globe, Ariz.-based Cobre Valley Medical Center.

Mr. Stepp was formerly the vice president of operations for Salt Lake City-based Hospital Housekeeping Systems.

"Both Addy and Kyle have a demonstrated history of growth and development," Warren Yehl, CEO of ENMMC said in the Aug. 18 news release. "This expertise and their innate desire to make a positive difference for Roswell and Chaves County is compelling."