Atlantic welcomes new chief health system officer

Scott Leighty is the new executive vice president and chief health system officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

Mr. Leighty brings 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to an Aug. 16 news release.

Most recently, he was senior vice president of regional hospitals and clinical services for Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

He also was senior vice president of corporate operations for Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

Atlantic Health System is a seven-hospital organization with more than 18,000 employees.