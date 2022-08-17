Carson Tahoe Health names Michelle Joy CEO

Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, Nev., has named Michelle Joy CEO and president.

Ms. Joy formerly served as the health system's vice president and COO. She was also interim CEO for a time after former CEO Ed Epperson's retirement in December 2018.

She will replace Alan Garrett, who announced he will be retiring, according to an Aug .10 news release from the health system.

"Michelle Joy knows our region and our CTH family like the back of her hand," Elizabeth Duffrin, Carson Tahoe board chair, said in the release. "Her experience and dedication is the perfect fit to carry on the compassion and momentum towards excellence we've created during the nearly 75 years we've been in this community. Our mission calls us to enhance the health & well-being of those we serve, and our path forward will be no different."

Ms. Joy has been a part of Carson Tahoe since 2015 and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.