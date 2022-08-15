UC San Diego Health names new CIO

University of California San Diego Health has named Joshua Glandorf as CIO.

Before being named CIO, Mr. Glandorf served the San Diego-based healthcare system as the senior director of information services. Prior to Mr. Glandorf's time at UC San Diego Health, he was the director of analytics at Stanford Children's in Palo Alto, Calif., according to UC San Diego Health.

UC San Diego Health Chief Medical Officer and Chief Digital Officer Christopher Longhurst, MD, announced Mr. Glandorf's promotion to CIO Aug. 12.

Mr. Glandorf will be responsible for maintaining and managing all information systems at UC San Diego Health in his new role. Mr. Glandorf's new position will officially start Aug. 21.