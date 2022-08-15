California hospital names Nana Deeb CEO

Palmdale (Calf.) Regional Medical Center appointed Nana Deeb as CEO, according to an Aug. 15 report from the Antelope Valley Press.

Ms. Deeb has 20 years of experience as a healthcare executive, recently serving as CEO at San Gabriel Valley Medical-AHMC Health Care for two years, where she provided operational and financial oversight for a 273-bed hospital. Additionally, she previously served as senior vice president of operations at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, Calif.

Ms. Deeb said she is excited to join the Palmdale Regional family.

"It is with the greatest pride that we lead in our commitment to providing our patients and our community with the most compassionate and uncompromising standards. We are dedicated to continuing our quest to achieve 'Excellence in Care,'" Ms. Deeb said.

Ms. Deeb is replacing former CEO Dick Allen, who served for nearly a decade.