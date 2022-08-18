Merit Health Wesley names Todd Blanchard CEO

Todd Blanchard will become Hattiesberg, Miss.-based Merit Health Wesley's new CEO on Sept. 19.

Mr. Blanchard comes to Merit Health after 12 years as an administrator for Willis-Knighton Hospital System in Shreveport, La.. His most recent role was vice president of operations at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center in Bossier City, La., and he has 25 years of hospital leadership experience.

"Todd has had much success developing strong, collaborative relationships with employees and physicians at the hospitals where he has served, leading to consistent improvement in patient satisfaction, volume growth and quality of care," said Gardner Fletcher, MD, board of trustees chairman.