Thomas Rohs named CEO of Ascension Michigan's southwest region

Thomas Rohs, MD will lead four Ascension Michigan hospitals as its southwest region president and CEO.

Dr. Rohs, a critical care surgeon, most recently served as chief medical officer of Ascension Michigan's southwest region, according to an Aug. 18 release shared with Becker's. He has worked with Ascension since 1998, when he began his surgical career at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich.

"Based on his outstanding credentials, deep roots in Southwest Michigan and commitment to our mission of service, quality care and the patient experience, we are confident that Dr. Rohs is the right person to lead Ascension Michigan’s southwest region," Joe Hurshe, Ascension Michigan COO, said in the release.