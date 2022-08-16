UChicago Medicine names Dr. Maia Hightower chief data, technology officer

The University of Chicago Medicine has named Maia Hightower, MD, executive vice president and chief data technology officer.

Dr. Hightower is the co-founder and CEO of health equity startup Equality AI. Previously, she served as chief medical information officer and associate chief medical officer at the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, according to an Aug. 15 university news release.

In her new position, which she began Aug. 15, Dr. Hightower will be in charge of finding ways health IT innovation can improve care.

"I'm particularly excited about UChicago Medicine's shared commitment toward building a transformed healthcare system that uses digital technology to address health and health equity while providing an exceptional healthcare experience — whether it's one that's digital or in person," Dr. Hightower said in the release. "This is important work, particularly digital equity for the diverse communities the health system serves."