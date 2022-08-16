South Carolina hospital names new CEO

Kelly Gooch -

Matthew Merrifield was named CEO of Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers.

Mr. Merrifield comes to his new role with more than 12 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to an Aug. 15 news release.

Most recently, he was COO of Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services. Before that, he was COO of Aiken Regional.

Mr. Merrifield's latest appointment took effect Aug. 15, according to the release. He succeeds Jim O'Loughlin, who is retiring from Aiken Regional.

