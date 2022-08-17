Hackensack Meridian Health promotes 7 leaders

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has promoted seven longtime executives, according to a news release shared with Becker's. All the promotions have taken effect, except where noted.

Seven things to know:

1. Mark Sparta, president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, was promoted to president of Hackensack Meridian Health's northern region.

2. Ihor Sawczuk, MD, was promoted from president of Hackensack Meridian Health's northern region to president of academics, research and innovation.

3. Lisa Iachetti, BSN, RN, was selected as the new president and chief hospital executive of Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, N.J. During her career with Hackensack Meridian Health, she has held various administrative and development roles at Hackensack University Medical Center.

4. Patricia Carroll was named president, and chief hospital executive of Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, N.J., and Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center. Ms. Carroll previously served as COO and then interim president of Palisades Medical Center.

5. Jason Kreitner is now senior vice president and COO of Hackensack University Medical Center. He previously was president and chief hospital executive of Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, N.J.

6. Anthony Passannante, MD, was named vice president of the physician services division for Hackensack Meridian Health. He previously was president of Palisades Medical Center.

7. Frank Citara was named president and chief hospital executive of Ocean University Medical Center. He previously was chief hospital executive of Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, N.J. He will take over his new roles in September.

Hackensack Meridian Health is an 18-hospital health system with more than 35,000 employees.