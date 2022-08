CareWell Health Medical Center in East Orange, N.J., appointed Rodemil Fuentes as its new COO.

Most recently, Mr. Fuentes worked as COO of Fort Belvoir (Va.) Community Hospital in Fort Belvoir, according to an Aug.16 news release. He also has served in hospital leadership roles in South Korea and Japan.

His broad expertise will help manage CareWell’s rapid growth while maintaining a high-quality patient experience, according to the release.