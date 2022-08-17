Dartmouth Health names Dr. Brant Oliver vice president of care experience

Mackenzie Bean -

Dartmouth Health has selected Brant Oliver, PhD, as its system vice president of care experience, the Lebanon, N.H.-based system said Aug. 17. 

Dr. Oliver first joined Dartmouth Health — formerly known as Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health — in 2006 and has more than 20 years of clinical experience as a family and psychiatric nurse practitioner. He most recently served as interim associate chief quality officer for patient experience at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Dr. Oliver is also an associate professor at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H., according to a news release sent to Becker's

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles