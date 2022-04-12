Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health drops 'Hitchcock' from name

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health unveiled a new brand identity April 12 after launching its rebranding effort nearly three years ago.

The Lebanon, N.H.-based system will now be called Dartmouth Health, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The new brand is part of the health system's plan to strengthen its relationships with patients across New England. The health system said the rebrand will also help increase brand awareness, affirm its position as the provider and employer of choice in the region, elevate its national reputation and emphasize its relationship with Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth College and its medical school.

Dartmouth Health will phase in its new brand over the next two to three years, beginning with its website, digital assets, signage, employee badges and marketing content, according to the release. Most branded assets will be updated during the normal replacement cycle or when inventory is low, an approach the system said it took to reduce costs and waste.

"Spring is the season of rebirth and renewal, and is an ideal time to introduce Dartmouth Health," Jennifer Gilkie, the health system's vice president of communications and marketing, said in the release. "This evolution is long overdue and it positions our system for the future."