Wayne Reid appointed CEO of Salem Memorial Hospital District

Salem (Mo.) Memorial Hospital District announced Wayne Reid as the hospital's new CEO, effective Aug. 29, according to an Aug. 15 report from The Salem News.

Mr. Reid has more than 30 years of experience in hospital operations and previously served as CEO of Select Specialty Hospital in Charleston, W.Va.

Mr. Reid told The Salem News that he is looking forward to working with stakeholders to meet the region's healthcare needs.

"My wife and I have already been impressed with the warm welcome and the amazing community we've found in Salem. I am excited to see what the community and Salem Memorial Hospital District will accomplish together," Mr. Reid said.