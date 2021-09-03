25 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported on or since Aug. 27:

Adam Buckley, MD, was appointed the interim CIO of Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health.

Eric Burch, who served as president of Gouverneur (N.Y.) Hospital and senior vice president of operations for Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health since 2019, resigned July 16.

David Brown, MD, was named president of Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and executive vice president of Mass General Brigham.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Imperial Point appointed Jerry Capote, MD, CMO of the 204-bed hospital.

Susan Carroll was named the permanent president of Leesburg, Va.-based Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health appointed CMO Martin Chaney, MD, as interim CEO.

Cleveland Clinic appointed Jim Cotelingam the health system's permanent chief strategy officer.

Ron Cummins Jr. was appointed senior vice president and COO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical Center.

Kissimmee, Fla.-based Osceola Regional Medical Center, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare North Florida division, Orlando market, appointed Jason Cunningham as COO.

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System announced the retirement of its CMO, Thomas Diemer, MD.

Mark Dooley was appointed CEO of Lutheran Health Network's Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Emily Greer will retire from Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the end of this year.

William Lee will resign from his role as senior vice president and chief investment officer for New York-Presbyterian Hospital in September.

Dan Lundergan was appointed CEO of University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics, effective immediately.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, appointed Aaron Martin as CFO.

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health named Barbara Martin, PhD, the health system's senior vice president for advanced practice.

Harold Paz, MD, CEO of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, is stepping down from his leadership post to begin a new role as executive vice president of Stony Brook (N.Y.) University.

Diane Pearl, MD, will step down from her CMO position at Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

Shane Schuster, PharmD, has been named Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital's interim CEO.

Dianne Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital since 2013, will retire at the end of this year.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston appointed Omer Sultan CFO.

Gina Thomas, DNP, RN, was named president of Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, Ill.

Mark Truman was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Toledo (Ohio).

Karen Teitelbaum will leave her position as president and CEO of Sinai Chicago health system at the end of this year.

St. Louis Children's Hospital appointed Tanya Waskiewicz as chief development officer for its foundation.