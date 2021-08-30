St. Jude executive to retire after 30 years with organization

After three decades with Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, executive leader Emily Greer will retire at the end of this year.

Ms. Greer currently serves as chief administrative officer for American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, the fundraising and awareness organization for the hospital.

Ms. Greer will work with ALSAC's leadership team on transition plans over the next few months before her departure, an Aug. 30 news release said.

"It has been the honor of my professional career to serve this mission and witness the amazing advances of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," Ms. Greer said. "The work of ALSAC has been awe-inspiring, and I am grateful and blessed to have worked alongside some of the most amazing professionals in the world who are committed to saving the lives of children everywhere."