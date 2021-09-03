Maury Regional Health names interim CEO

Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health has appointed CMO Martin Chaney, MD, as interim CEO, effective Oct. 3. He will replace current CEO Alan Watson, who will retire at the end of September.

Dr. Chaney, who is board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics, has worked at Maury Regional Health for 18 years, where his responsibilities have included the areas of clinical quality, physician recruitment and the hospital medicine program, according to a Sept. 1 news release.

"Dr. Chaney's expertise and leadership at the organization have been invaluable, particularly during the pandemic," said board Chair Houston Parks. "He has been working closely with current CEO Alan Watson to make this transition seamless and I am confident that he will provide outstanding leadership in this interim position until a new CEO is selected."