Dr. David Brown to succeed Dr. Peter Slavin as president of Mass General

David Brown, MD, has been named president of Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and executive vice president of Mass General Brigham, effective Sept. 8.

Dr. Brown succeeds Peter Slavin, MD, who announced in April he was leaving the health system after serving as president for 18 years.

Dr. Brown currently serves as chair of Mass General's Department of Emergency Medicine and interim president of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Health Care, according to an Aug. 30 news release.

"At this moment of great change and opportunity, David’s deep and proven commitment to our academic mission, to the patients and people of MGH and our system, and to Mass General Brigham’s strategic vision make him the perfect choice for this important position," said Anne Klibanski, MD, Mass General Brigham's CEO. "As a leader, David has advanced our long-standing legacy of delivering the highest-level care, research and innovation — and has a clear vision of the path forward as we continue to build the integrated academic health care system of the future with patients at its center."