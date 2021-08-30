Gina Thomas made Carle Richland Memorial's permanent president

Gina Thomas, DNP, RN, has been named president of Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, Ill., where she has served as the hospital's interim president since March. Her role became effective Aug. 29.

"I am so honored to be a part of the leadership team at this remarkable institution," Dr. Thomas said in an Aug. 26 news release. "I am amazed every day at the tenacity, compassion and commitment our team members share with each other and those we serve. I look forward to continuing to build a healthcare environment that Richland County community members deserve."

Dr. Thomas has been with Richland Memorial Hospital since 1999, most recently serving as chief nursing officer and director of patient care services, according to the announcement.