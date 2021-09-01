Pender Community Hospital names interim CEO

Shane Schuster, PharmD, has been named Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital's interim CEO.

Dr. Schuster is the hospital's current ancillary services director. He worked as a pharmacist for 12 years before joining the hospital as a pharmacy manager in 2014, according to a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 1.

"I am honored to be chosen by the Pender Community Hospital Board of Directors to serve as our facilities' interim CEO," Dr. Schuster said. "I look forward to working with our medical providers and organization leaders to keep us moving forward as we continue our search for a permanent CEO."