UConn Health appoints physician as interim CIO

Adam Buckley, MD, has been appointed the interim CIO of Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health.

Dr. Buckley succeeds Chuck Podesta, who served as UConn Health’s interim CIO for 18 months, according to a Sept. 2 news release.



"My passion on the clinical and the health record side is really around the data and the outcomes data, and how you can improve care," Dr. Buckley said. "And my passion on the core IT side is, how do you make your infrastructure and your security such that your patient and provider and employee data are safe, but that people can do their jobs efficiently and make sure those systems always function the way they need to. It’s that system complexity that I fell in love with on the global IT side."

In his previous role, Dr. Buckley served as the CIO of the Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network. He transitioned from an OB-GYN to informatics in 2012, when he was selected the chief medical information officer at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

He took on the interim role in July.