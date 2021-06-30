Renown Health names new CIO

Chuck Podesta was appointed CIO of Renown Health, the Reno, Nev.-based health system announced June 15.

Mr. Podesta brings more than three decades of healthcare IT experience to the role.

Most recently, he served as interim CIO of Farmington-based University of Connecticut Health's John Dempsey Hospital, medical school and clinical research IT. He also was CIO of Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health/UC Irvine medical school and University of California Health.

Mr. Podesta will begin his new role July 12.

Read more about Mr. Podesta here.