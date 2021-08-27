U of Maryland Medical Center names senior VP, COO

Ron Cummins Jr. has been appointed senior vice president and COO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical Center. In his new role, Mr. Cummins will oversee the daily operations of the center's downtown and midtown campuses, according to a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 27.

Mr. Cummins previously served as vice president of operations at the Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center, part of Hershey-based Penn State Health.

"UMMC is an outstanding academic medical center, and I am honored to join the team," Mr. Cummins said. "I am energized by the opportunity to collaborate with our talented staff, faculty and community partners to achieve UMMC's full potential as a great place to work and leader in providing value-based care to Maryland and the region."

"I believe his proven track record in operations and business development make him an excellent choice to serve as our new COO," said Bert O'Malley, MD, UMMC's president and CEO. "This key position has the accountability to lead the development and execution of strategies and initiatives to deliver safe, high-quality and cost-effective services for our patients, faculty, staff and visitors."