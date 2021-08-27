Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Toledo taps CEO

Mark Truman was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Toledo (Ohio). He assumed the position June 22.

Mr. Truman previously served as vice president of operations at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, Ind., where he led several multimillion-dollar construction projects and led the planning and implementation of multiple hospital programs, according to a July 21 news release.

"Mark brings more than 25 years of community-based healthcare leadership experience to Encompass Health of Toledo, and I am confident he will make incredible contributions to our hospital leadership team," said Jennifer Brewer, regional vice president of Encompass Health's central region. "He is skillful in understanding culture and evaluating organizational structure to attain strategic operating goals. He shares our values and commitment to exceptional patient care and will continue to elevate the high quality rehabilitative care our hospital provides to patients in our community."