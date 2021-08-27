Broward Health Imperial Point taps CMO

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Imperial Point has appointed Jerry Capote, MD, CMO of the 204-bed hospital.

Dr. Capote most recently served as the medical director of critical care at Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital, according to a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 27.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Jerry Capote join our team as the chief medical officer for Broward Health Imperial Point," said the hospital's CEO, Randy Gross. "Strong collaborations and partnerships with the medical staff are critical. Dr. Capote will be instrumental in aligning hospital leaders with our physicians as we strive to enhance patient care outcomes, further develop service lines, augment physician relations and attract new providers to our hospital."