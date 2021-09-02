Mark Dooley named CEO of Dupont Hospital

Mark Dooley was appointed CEO of Lutheran Health Network's Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., effective Sept. 30.

He currently serves as CEO of Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla.

Mr. Dooley has more than two decades of leadership experience, a press release shared with Becker's Sept. 1 said. He has previously held CEO roles at hospitals in Lafayette, Kokomo and Boonville, Ind., as well as senior executive positions around the country.

"Being from Indiana, this is a great opportunity to come back home," Mr. Dooley said. "Dupont Hospital has a strong reputation and it is exciting to have an opportunity to lead an organization that has tremendous potential to grow and serve the community to an even greater extent."