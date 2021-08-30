Osceola Regional names COO

Kissimmee, Fla.-based Osceola Regional Medical Center, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare North Florida division, Orlando market, appointed Jason Cunningham as COO.

Mr. Cunningham has been with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for 10 years, according to an Aug. 3 news release. He most recently served as COO of University Hospital and Medical Center in Tamarac, Fla. Before that, he was the director of cardiopulmonary and noninvasive cardiology at Macon, Ga.-based Coliseum Health System.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the talented team at Osceola Regional Medical Center," Mr. Cunningham said. "I am grateful for the opportunities HCA Healthcare has provided me and I look forward to working with the Osceola Regional team to ensure our community has access to the comprehensive healthcare services they need and the quality care they deserve."