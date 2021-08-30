Gouverneur Hospital president Eric Burch resigns

Eric Burch, who served as president of Gouverneur (N.Y.) Hospital and senior vice president of operations for Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health since 2019, resigned July 16, NNY360 reported Aug. 27.

Donna McGregor, senior vice president of finance for St. Lawrence Health, has been appointed interim president of the hospital.

Pamela Klosowski, a spokesperson for the health system, denied the news outlet's request for more information regarding the circumstances of Mr. Burch's resignation or finding his permanent replacement.