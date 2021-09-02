University of Utah Health names CEO

Dan Lundergan has been appointed CEO of University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics, effective immediately. He has served as interim CEO since February.

Mr. Lundergan has worked for the Salt Lake City-based health system for more than 40 years, beginning as a worker in the hospital laundry, a Sept. 1 news release said. He most recently served as COO.

As CEO, he will oversee the health system's five hospitals, 12 community clinics and 14,000 employees.

"I am humbled to serve as CEO in an organization that I truly love," Mr. Lundergan said. "I've spent my entire career here, and I'm deeply invested in the quality care of our patients and the success of our organization and employees. Trust, respect and teamwork are the core principles that have always guided me, and I plan to continue leading with those priorities at the forefront."