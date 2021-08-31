NewYork-Presbyterian chief investment officer to step down

William Lee will resign from his role as senior vice president and chief investment officer for New York-Presbyterian Hospital in September.

In a statement shared with Becker's Aug. 31, the New York City-based hospital said Mr. Lee has decided to step down to "pursue the next chapter in his accomplished career."

"Since 2016, his effective financial stewardship has helped strengthen NYP's ability to achieve our mission to provide exceptional care for all of our patients and the communities we serve, and we wish him continued success," the statement read.